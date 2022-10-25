Position Summary

Work in an environment that offers:

An opportunity to work with a leading regional health service

An ability to live and work close to home

A new facility with a diverse patient base

The Position





Position Title: Aboriginal Programs and Reconciliation Action Plan Coordinator

Classification: Community Development

Salary per hour (exc. super): $42.34

Hours per fortnight: 64

Employment Status: Part Time - Fixed term (Maternity cover)

Other requirements: COVID-19 Vaccination

Role Description

Aboriginal Programs and RAP coordinator will enable the implementation of the Reconciliation Action Plan (Innovate). This also includes other related programs that support this plan and are aligned with both State and Federal Policy direction and with Bendigo Health’s Strategic Plan. This position focuses on activities that work on cultural competency within Bendigo Health and ultimately aim to create a safe environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their families so they can receive culturally safe care.

Bendigo Health

Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 5000 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff. Bendigo Health offer:

Flexible Working Arrangements

Salary Packaging

Financial relocation support available for eligible applicants

Reimbursements for the cost of obtaining any required pre-employment checks (Police Check, WWCC and/or NDIS Worker Screening Check)

Staff health and wellbeing programs

Access to recommended immunisations

Smoke free environment

If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the on boarding process.

The Team

The Community and Public Health Services Division has a primary focus on improving the health outcomes of the communities in our region. With a range of local and regional programs supporting place-based health promotion, prevention, care and support, they work collaboratively with other Divisions and regional partnerships and networks to support quality outcomes. The Division has a strong leadership role in the Loddon Mallee Region and is committed to ensuring processes are in place to deliver on our Division.

Bendigo Region

Bendigo is one of Victoria’s fastest growing regional cities making it a great city to live and work in. Bendigo provides services for the region’s population of over 300,000 and so the city offers excellent schools, shopping and cultural precincts, sporting facilities and various tertiary facilities. We can offer generous flexible working arrangements - giving you more time to enjoy the fantastic restaurants, beautiful parks, walking trails and wineries within our region.

Diversity and Inclusion

Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.