BENDIGO
VPHS (Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2021-2025 - ADMIN GRADE 4 LEV 1 - HS4
  • An opportunity to work with a leading regional health service
  • An ability to live and work close to home
  • A new facility with a diverse patient base

 

Position Title: Aboriginal Programs and Reconciliation Action Plan Coordinator
Classification: Community Development
Salary per hour (exc. super): $42.34
Hours per fortnight: 64
Employment Status: Part Time - Fixed term (Maternity cover)
Other requirements: COVID-19 Vaccination

 

Aboriginal Programs and RAP coordinator will enable the implementation of the Reconciliation Action Plan (Innovate). This also includes other related programs that support this plan and are aligned with both State and Federal Policy direction and with Bendigo Health’s Strategic Plan. This position focuses on activities that work on cultural competency within Bendigo Health and ultimately aim to create a safe environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their families so they can receive culturally safe care.

Bendigo Health

Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 5000 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff. Bendigo Health offer:

  • Flexible Working Arrangements
  • Salary Packaging
  • Financial relocation support available for eligible applicants
  • Reimbursements for the cost of obtaining any required pre-employment checks (Police Check, WWCC and/or NDIS Worker Screening Check)
  • Staff health and wellbeing programs
  • Access to recommended immunisations
  • Smoke free environment

If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the on boarding process.

The Community and Public Health Services Division has a primary focus on improving the health outcomes of the communities in our region.  With a range of local and regional programs supporting place-based health promotion, prevention, care and support, they work collaboratively with other Divisions and regional partnerships and networks to support quality outcomes.  The Division has a strong leadership role in the Loddon Mallee Region and is committed to ensuring processes are in place to deliver on our Division. 

Bendigo is one of Victoria’s fastest growing regional cities making it a great city to live and work in. Bendigo provides services for the region’s population of over 300,000 and so the city offers excellent schools, shopping and cultural precincts, sporting facilities and various tertiary facilities. We can offer generous flexible working arrangements - giving you more time to enjoy the fantastic restaurants, beautiful parks, walking trails and wineries within our region.

Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

 

  • Essential : Relevant degree in associated field, such as community development, health promotion, education, project management or alike
  • Essential : Experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to co-design activities and enable self -determination
  • Essential : Proven ability to efficiently plan, monitor, implement and evaluate effective program activities for positive, inclusive outcomes
  • Essential : Proven ability to communicate effectively both written and verbally using technology and techniques that are engaging, exciting and culturally appropriate
  • Essential : Proven ability to use Microsoft office suite to communicate and produce material s of high quality
  • Essential : An understanding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, kinship, history, uphold Aboriginal protocols and engage in local conversations to support the ongoing work within Bendigo Health towards cultural competency
  • Essential : To have a personal desire to improve health outcomes of First Nations People’s through enabling culturally safe and supportive environments
  • Essential : Proven ability to develop and maintain positive relationships with community, stakeholders, partners and colleagues
  • Essential : Experience working within a health care and /or community setting
Coordinator Aboriginal Programs PD - October 2022.docx
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.

