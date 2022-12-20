View Position
Position Details
Location
BENDIGO
Enterprise Agreement / Classification
  • VPHS (Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2021-2025 - ADMIN GRADE 3 LEV 1 - HS3
  • VPHS (Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2021-2025 - ADMIN GRADE 3 LEV 1 - HS3
Position Summary

 Work in an environment that offers

  • An opportunity to further your career
  • An ability to live and work close to home
  • A strong attitude to teaching and supportive staff  

 

The Position 

Position Title: Aboriginal Workforce Coordinator
Classification: Grade 3
Salary per hour (exc. super):  $37.67
Hours per fortnight: 76
Employment Status: Ongoing Gull Time 
Other requirements: COVID-19 Vaccination

This position is reserved for people of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin. This action/activity constitutes a special measure under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. 

 

Role Description

The Aboriginal Workforce Coordinator will utilise the positive energy and passion within the organisation to create an innovative employment program that focuses on attraction, retention, induction, development and mentoring of Aboriginal and Torres Strait people, in a culturally safe environment.

 

Bendigo Health

Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 5000 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff. Bendigo Health offer:

  • Flexible Working Arrangements
  • Salary Packaging
  • Financial relocation support available for eligible applicants
  • Reimbursements for the cost of obtaining any required pre-employment checks (Police Check, WWCC and/or NDIS Worker Screening Check)
  • Staff health and wellbeing programs
  • Access to recommended immunisations
  • Smoke free environment

If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the on boarding process.

 

The Team

The People and Culture Division supports managers, staff and volunteers working at Bendigo Health through a range of services including workforce planning, resourcing strategies, employee relations, industrial relations, learning and development and workplace health and safety. Payroll and salary packaging also report into this division, providing seamless service for staff from on-boarding and contract development to applying contracts and ensuring staff get the right remuneration.

 

Diversity and Inclusion

Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.

 

Selection Criteria
  • Essential : Must identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person
  • Essential : Have the ability to operate in two cultural worlds for the advancement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Bendigo Health’ workforce.
  • Essential : Must have a deep understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and be able to convey knowledge so it can be applied in a mainstream health service.
Position Description
Aboriginal Workforce Co-ordinator PD 2022.pdf
Application Guide

Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.

New Search Print Apply Now
Equifax Pty Ltd.
Privacy
eRecruit V10.4.0.3 : 06/Jul/2022.   