Position Summary

Work in an environment that offers



An opportunity to further your career

An ability to live and work close to home

A strong attitude to teaching and supportive staff

The Position



Position Title: Aboriginal Workforce Coordinator

Classification: Grade 3

Salary per hour (exc. super): $37.67

Hours per fortnight: 76

Employment Status: Ongoing Gull Time

Other requirements: COVID-19 Vaccination

This position is reserved for people of Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin. This action/activity constitutes a special measure under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

Role Description

The Aboriginal Workforce Coordinator will utilise the positive energy and passion within the organisation to create an innovative employment program that focuses on attraction, retention, induction, development and mentoring of Aboriginal and Torres Strait people, in a culturally safe environment.

Bendigo Health

Our 700 bed state of the art hospital was built in 2017. We are a leader in regional health care, combining outstanding services with a strong education, training and personal development culture. We have all of the latest technologies allowing our 5000 staff to deliver Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Time. Remuneration is in accordance with Victorian Public Health Enterprise Agreements and generous salary packaging arrangements are offered to all staff. Bendigo Health offer:

Flexible Working Arrangements

Salary Packaging

Financial relocation support available for eligible applicants

Reimbursements for the cost of obtaining any required pre-employment checks (Police Check, WWCC and/or NDIS Worker Screening Check)

Staff health and wellbeing programs

Access to recommended immunisations

Smoke free environment

If successful for a position at Bendigo Health you must provide evidence of your full immunisation record as part of the on boarding process.

The Team

The People and Culture Division supports managers, staff and volunteers working at Bendigo Health through a range of services including workforce planning, resourcing strategies, employee relations, industrial relations, learning and development and workplace health and safety. Payroll and salary packaging also report into this division, providing seamless service for staff from on-boarding and contract development to applying contracts and ensuring staff get the right remuneration.

Diversity and Inclusion

Bendigo Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We embrace diversity and social inclusion and encourage people from a diverse cultural background, people with disabilities and or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people to apply.